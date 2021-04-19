Skip to main content
Monday, April 19, 2021

Cape Town fire approaches suburb of Vredehoek

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:13s 0 shares 1 views
Footage filmed this morning (April 19) in Cape Town in South Africa shows the devastating blaze threatening the suburb of Vredehoek.

The clip, which was filmed at dawn, shows the blaze burning on Devil's Peak mountain and huge clouds of smoke covering the city.

According to the filmer, resident of Vredehoek were evacuated from their homes shortly before the footage was taken.

