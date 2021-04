Shiv Sena demands special Parliament session to discuss COVID situation

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut demanded for special session of Parliament to keep an open discussion with government of all states due to prevailing COVID-19 situation.

"I have demanded a special session of Parliament because I have been speaking to political leaders of the country.

They say situation of COVID-19 is grim in their states too.

So, if government calls a special session, there will be open discussion on the COVID-19 situation of all states," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.