Jose Mourinho sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as the Tottenham Hotspur manager.

The Portuguese took over from Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019.

First-team coaches Ryan Mason and Chris Powell will be in charge until the end of the season.

Report by Fullerg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn