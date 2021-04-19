Fire destroys vacant building in Marcy
The fire chief for the maynard fire department says a vacant building that once had a number of apartment living spaces.... is a total loss after a large fire.
State fire investigators will arrive later this morning to try and determine a cause of the fire.
Fire crews were called to river road in marcy shortly after 9 last night.
The chief tells us his crews got on- scene to find the building fully engulfed in flames.
At least four local fire departments were there battling the flames.
River road was shut down for a while.... but has since reopened.
No one was hurt in putting out the fire.
Again.... the cause is under investigation this morning.
