Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, April 30, 2021

Weather Forecast Monday April 19

Credit: RTV6 The Indy Channel
Duration: 01:06s 0 shares 2 views
Weather Forecast Monday April 19
Weather Forecast Monday April 19

Well buckle up.

It's gonnaweather here over the courof days.

Today is pretty qthroughout the afternoon icloudy, but temperatures wmid-60s, putting us abovebe dry.

Things come crashiNot so much in the morning30s and 40s and highs tomoto the north.

But once weand evening, the cold fronbrief period of rain goingfor everybody as temperatudown into the 30s now, temabove freezing.

As a lot oThere could be about 1-3 omainly on grassy areas.

Rofor the most part northerncould get a little slushywill be a little bit cooleblast of very cold air, po

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage