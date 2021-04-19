Hundreds of drones form scannable QR code for video game above Shanghai

Over 1,000 drones formed a scannable QR code for a video game on its one-year anniversary in Shanghai.

The cool video shot on April 17, shows around 1,500 drones forming the characters from a video game named "Princess Connect!

Re: Dive" and performing the plot above Huangpu River.

A huge scannable QR code was also formed in the sky for visitors to download the video game.

The video-sharing website named Bilibili hosted the drone show to celebrate one year anniversary since the Chinese version of "Princess Connect!

Re: Dive" launched.

The video was provided by local media with permission.