Over 1,000 drones formed a scannable QR code for a video game on its one-year anniversary in Shanghai.
Hundreds of drones form scannable QR code for video game above Shanghai
The cool video shot on April 17, shows around 1,500 drones forming the characters from a video game named "Princess Connect!
Re: Dive" and performing the plot above Huangpu River.
A huge scannable QR code was also formed in the sky for visitors to download the video game.
The video-sharing website named Bilibili hosted the drone show to celebrate one year anniversary since the Chinese version of "Princess Connect!
Re: Dive" launched.
