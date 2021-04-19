Car crashes down roadside as motorist attempts to drive up slope in China

A car crashed down a roadside as the motorist attempted to drive up a slope in southern China.

The CCTV video, shot in the city of Panzhihua in Sichuan Province on March 15, shows a black car trying to turn a corner and move up a slope.

However, the car stopped twice and struggled to move forward.

It then smashed through the guardrails and fell down the side of the road due to the motorist's misoperation.

Fortunately, the motorist named Hu was rescued in time and she only suffered minor scratches.

Hu was blamed for the incident, reports said.

The video was provided by local media with permission.