Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by four

The Government said a further four people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 127,274.Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 151,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.The Government also said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 2,963 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.It brings the total to 4,390,783.