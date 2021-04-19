Man Accused Of Throwing Molotov Cocktail At Officers Faces Judge

The Brooklyn man accused of throwing bleach in a NYPD officer's face and a Molotov cocktail at other officers will be formally charged today.
CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports from outside Brooklyn Federal Courthouse.
