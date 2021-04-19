Marvel Drops First ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Trailer

The trailer is the first look of Simu Liu in action as the titular character, a martial arts master forced to reveal his true identity when a threat appears.

Helmed by director Destin Daniel Cretton, ‘Shang-Chi’ also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung.

The film will be Marvel’s first to feature a lead protagonist of Asian descent.

It was a level of Asian representation that I haven't seen, and I thought it was cool as an Asian American to watch, Awkwafina, via Entertainment Weekly.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is set to be released on Sept.

3, 2021