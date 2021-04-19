Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has urged loyalists contemplating further protests over the Irish Sea border to think again.Mrs McDonald said such demonstrations had the potential to escalate into violence.She said concerns expressed by loyalists in recent weeks had been heard and she highlighted that there were political mechanisms for addressing those issues.The republican leader said it was also vital that unionist politicians showed leadership.
Sinn Fein president urges loyalists to think again about protests
Belfast Telegraph