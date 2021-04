Harassment allegation against Erie County Sheriff candidate cost taxpayers $10,000

After the I-Team provided her campaign with arbitration documents obtained through a FOIL request, Beaty declined a request for an on-camera interview.

TONIGHT - CHIEFINVESTIGATOR CHARLIE SPECHTLOOKS INTO SHERIFF CANDIDATEKIMBERLY BEATY... AND THEHARASSMENT ALLEGATION AGAINSTHER... THAT COST TAX PAYERSTHOUSANDS OF DOLLARS.(TRT 2:46) (0:26) FOR EIGHTYEARS, PATRICK MANN WASKIMBERLY BEATY'S SUPERVISOR ATBUFFALO'S POLICE ACADEMY.

BUTBY 2014, BEATY HAD RISEN TODEPUTY POLICECOMMISSIONER...ON E OF THEONLY WOMEN OF COLOR IN ALEADERSHIP POSITION ON THEFORCE.

BY 2017, BEATY WAS NOWSUPERVISING HER OLD BOSS...ANDMANN, A CAPTAIN, CLAIMED BEATYQUOTE, "EXERTED HER AUTHORITYOVER ME" TO THE POINT OFHARASSMENT.

PAGE 5 STANDUP:BEATY IS NOW RUNNING FOR ERIECOUNTY SHERIFF...AND THE 7EYEWITNESS NEWS I-TEAM HASOBTAINED DOCUMENTS SHOWING ANARBITRATOR NOT ONLY RULED*AGAINS* BEATY...BUT THEINCIDENT ALSO COST TAXPAYERSMORE THAN $10,000.

DURING ANARBITRATION HEARING AT POLICEHEADQUARTERS, MANN TESTIFIEDTHAT HE QUOTE, "WAS CALLEDINTO DPC BEATY'S OFFICE ANDWAS BERATED REGARDINGTRAINING.

I WAS DIRECTED TOPRODUCE A DETAILED HOURLYREPORT DAILY AND WAS ADVISEDTHAT THERE WOULD BE NO MOREOVERTIME FOR ME." PAGE 5DURING THE HEARING, POLICEUNION OFFICIALS STATED THATBEATY'S ORDERS TO FILL OUT THEHOURLY REPORTS WERE QUOTE"UNPRECEDENTED" AND "WEREDESIGNED TO HARASS THE CAPTAINAND TO MAKE HIS SUBORDINATESANGRY WITH HIM." PAGE 9 ANDPAGE 11 THEY SAID MANN "LOST555 HOURS OF OVERTIME" DURINGHIS LAST FEW YEARS ON THEJOB...WHICH MEANT HE RETIREDIN 2018 WITH A SMALLERPENSION&.WHICH HAD A "PROFOUNDFINANCIAL IMPACT." PAGE 12UNION OFFICIALS STATED THATMANN "NEVER WORKED OVERTIMEAGAIN FOR THE REMAINDER OF HISCAREER" AND INSTEAD OF HIM, ADIFFERENT LIEUTENANT'SOVERTIME "SOARED AFTER THECAPTAIN WAS BARRED FROMWORKING OVERTIME." PAGE 11 BUTCITY LAWYERS STATED THATBEATY'S ACCOUNT WAS QUOTE"DRASTICALLY DIFFERENT" FROMMANN'S, WITH BEATY "DESCRIBINGTHE TONE AS CONVERSATIONAL INNATURE." PAGE 6 BEATYTESTIFIED THAT WHILE SHEDENIED MANN'S REQUEST TOATTEND A CONFERENCE ON ONEOCCASION, SHE SAID, "I HAVENEVER HAD ANY ANIMUS TOWARDCAPT.

MANN." PAGE 5 AND PAGE 6AS JUSTIFICATION FOR THEREPORTS, CITY LAWYERS ALSOSTATED THAT AT THE TIME, "THEDEPARTMENT WAS BEING INTENSELYQUESTIONED REGARDING TRAININGBY BOTH THE MEDIA AND THECOMMON COUNCIL." PAGE 8 BOTHBEATY AND MANN DECLINEDINTERVIEW REQUESTS, BUTBEATY'S CAMPAIGN MANAGERRELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING INPART, "SHE MAINTAINS THAT NOONE IS ABOVE PROVIDING ANACCURATE REPORT OF HOW THEYEARN THEIR GOVERNMENT SALARY,AND THAT OVERTIME IS NOT ANENTITLEMENT PROGRAM." SHEADDED THAT BEATY QUOTE, "WILLNEVER STOP FIGHTING TO ENSURETHAT OFFICERS HAVE THERESOURCES THEY NEED TO DOTHEIR JOBS SAFELY ANDEFFECTIVELY, ESPECIALLY WHENTRAINING IS A CONCERN." BUT ANARBITRATOR FROM ALBANY RULEDIN 2018 THAT BEATY'S ORDERSVIOLATED THREE PARTS OF THECITY'S POLICE CONTRACT ANDTHAT THE DAILY REPORTS"APPEARED TO BE A QUOTE, 'MAKEWORK ASSIGNMENT.'" HE SAIDBEATY'S ACTIONS "WEREIMPLEMENTED AS A PUNISHMENT"AND "CONSTITUTED DISCIPLINEWITHOUT DUE PROCESS." PAGE 13AND PAGE 15 AS A RESULT, THECITY WAS ORDERED TO PAY MANN$10,202 IN DECEMBER 2018 ANDADJUST HIS RETIREMENT AMOUNTS.PICTURE OF THIS IS IN SEPARATEDOCUMENT IN FOLDERBEATY RECENTLY RETIRED FROMTHE FORCE AND NOW RUNSSECURITY AT CANISIUSCOLLEGE...SHE DECLINED TOCOMMENT FOR THIS STORY BUT YOUCAN READ HER FULL STATEMENT ONOUR WEBSITE, WKBW.COM.ALRIGHT THANKS CHARLIE.NOW - THE I-TEAM HAS LEARNEDTHAT MOST OF THE MAJORCANDIDATES FOR SHERIFF DOHAVE ALLEGATIONS OFMISCONDUCT IN THEIR FILES TODIFFERING DEGREES.

BRIAN GOULD- THE ASSISTANT POLICE CHIEFIN CHEEKTOWAGA - HAS BEENSUSPENDED TWICE FORALLEGATIONS OF MISCONDUCT.

HERESPONDED TO THOSE ALLEGATIONSIN AN INTERVIEW WITH CHARLIESPECHT ...THAT WE BROUGHT YOUEARLIER THIS MONTH.

YOU CANFIND THAT I-TEAM REPORT ONWKBW DOT COM... AND WATCH ONAIR AS CHARLIE CONTINUES TOINVESTIGATE THESE CANDIDATESOVER THE NEXT SEVERAL WEEKS.