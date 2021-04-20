Migrants at Ghaziabad border pursue journey on foot amid 1-week lockdown

Amid fear of rising COVID-19 cases and possibility of lockdown extension, migrant workers are heading to their hometowns.

In order to avoid the hardships faced during the previous nationwide lockdown, migrant workers are not willing to take the risk of staying back.

Migrants at Ghaziabad border started their journey, to reach their native places, during wee hours of April 20 on foot.

One of the migrants said, "There's no work for us, and no landlord or government will help us during lockdown.

That's why we're leaving.

If there's further lockdown, we won't be able to survive." One-week lockdown was announced in Delhi by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 19 to curb the spread of the deadly virus.