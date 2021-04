Locals in Delhi, Jammu laud GoI's move to vaccinate everyone above age of 18

Accelerating pace COVID-19 vaccination from May 1, Government of India on April 19 announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get vaccinated.

Locals in Jammu and Delhi lauded government's initiative and termed it a "positive step." One of the locals in Jammu said, "I think if somebody is good enough to vote, he/she is eligible to get inoculated also." Another local in Delhi said, "According to the present condition, everyone should get vaccinated children too."