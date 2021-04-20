Skip to main content
Time lapse shows impact of Table Mountain fire in Cape Town

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
A fire broke out in Cape Town’s Table Mountain in South Africa on Sunday morning, April 18.

A fire broke out in Cape Town’s Table Mountain in South Africa on Sunday morning, April 18.

The fire destroyed parts of the Rhodes Memorial restaurant and spread toward the University of Cape Town, where all students were evacuated from campus.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @APBunge.

