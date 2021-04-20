Masses of people in India rush to bus terminals in droves ahead of 6-day lockdown to curb COVID-19 Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:47s 20 Apr 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Masses of people in India rush to bus terminals in droves ahead of 6-day lockdown to curb COVID-19 Huge crowds were seen at bus stations in the East Delhi, India border area after the Delhi lockdown was announced Monday, April 19. The lockdown started at 10 p.m. Monday and continues until 5 a.m.

Huge crowds were seen at bus stations in the East Delhi, India border area after the Delhi lockdown was announced Monday, April 19. The lockdown started at 10 p.m. Monday and continues until 5 a.m. April 26 to curb the surging COVID-19 cases in the city. The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Dan Whalen and @__therightguy

Explore