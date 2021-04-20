Toyota bZ4X BEV concept unveil

Toyota envisions a future in which carbon neutrality is achieved through the practical marketization of a portfolio of products with advanced, alternative-fuel and zero-emission powertrain technologies.

Already a leader in electrification, the company took a major step forward today with the introduction of the Toyota bZ4X Concept, a vision for the first of a global series of battery-electric vehicles to be introduced under the “Toyota bZ” brand umbrella.

The Toyota bZ4X Concept joins a full lineup of electrified vehicles – a lineup that, in total, accounts for more than 40% of all alternative powertrain vehicles sold in the U.S. These alternative powertrains include battery electric, hydrogen fuel cell electrics, hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

Toyota plans to expand to around 70 electrified models globally by 2025.

This future lineup will feature 15 dedicated BEVs, including seven carrying the bZ (Beyond Zero) brand moniker.

In addition, Toyota intends to bring electrification to its pickup truck lineup in the near future, including hybrid and BEV powertrains.

This diverse portfolio of electrified products will help propel Toyota toward its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.