Patients flock to new COVID-19 hospital in southern India as cases reach 15 million

Patients flocked to a newly-built Covid-19 hospital in the city of Hyderabad in Telangana, southern India, as infections in the country passed 15 million.
6am-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6am-2021-03-15
Patients flocked to a newly-built Covid-19 hospital in the city of Hyderabad in Telangana, southern India, as infections in the country passed 15 million.
Patients flocked to a newly-built Covid-19 hospital in the city of Hyderabad in Telangana, southern India, as infections in the country passed 15 million.
India recorded 273,810 cases today - a record high during the country's second wave.
Just 16 million people have been fully vaccinated across the country.
6am-2021-03-15