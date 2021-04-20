Skip to main content
Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Patients flock to new COVID-19 hospital in southern India as cases reach 15 million

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:48s 0 shares 1 views
Patients flocked to a newly-built Covid-19 hospital in the city of Hyderabad in Telangana, southern India, as infections in the country passed 15 million.

India recorded 273,810 cases today - a record high during the country's second wave.

Just 16 million people have been fully vaccinated across the country.

