Canada: large blaze breaks out at construction site in Langley

A huge fire broke out at a building that was under construction on Monday (April 19) night in Langley, BC in Canada.

Police arrived at the intersection of 206A Street and 80 Avenue at around 9:30 pm.

People in the nearby area were evacuated.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not been established at this point in time.

