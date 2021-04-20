Canada: large blaze breaks out at construction site in Langley

Police arrived at the intersection of 206A Street and 80 Avenue at around 9:30 pm.

A huge fire broke out at a building that was under construction on Monday (April 19) night in Langley, BC in Canada.

People in the nearby area were evacuated.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not been established at this point in time.