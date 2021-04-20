COVID: Migrant workers return to UP

Migrant workers in large numbers are returning to their hometowns due to prevailing COVID situation.
Lucknow's bus stand was crowded with workers returning from Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Several workers have lost their jobs due to pandemic.
Amid fear of rising COVID-19 cases and possibility of lockdown extension, Migrant workers thronged Delhi's Anand Vihar Bus..