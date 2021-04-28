Watch: Sonu Sood's phone continues to beep with pleas for help, actor posts video

Sonu Sood is back at work facilitating resources for those stricken by the second Covid-19 wave.

The actor, who also tested positive, has recently recovered from the disease.

On Wednesday, Sonu took to Instagram and shared a video of his phone.

Sonu's phone has been ringing off the hook, so to speak, with requests for aid.

The actor was hailed as a 'messiah of the migrants' last year during the lockdown.

Sonu had arranged transport for stranded migrant workers and helped students to return home.

India on Wednesday recorded over 3.6 lakh fresh cases and more than 3,290 deaths.