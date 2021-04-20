European Super League ignores the 'spirit of the game'

Government minister Gavin Williamson has criticised plans for a European Super League in football.

The education secretary said the idea is "ignoring the spirit of the game", adding "these six clubs are moving away from what makes football truly great".

He urged club owners to "change their approach" to a closed league, warning that government will look at "taking action" to ensure teams "are not able to proceed in the way that they are proposing".

