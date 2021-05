Top doctor predicts Covid peak & explains high infections in young people

Top doctor Rommel Tickoo explains the high rate of infections in young people during the second wave of Covid-19.

The Director (Internal Medicine) at Max Healthcare said that the second peak will be over soon.

“I am sure in the next month or so mid-May or by the end of May it will peak and suddenly there will be a dip,” Dr Tickoo said about the Covid peak.

Watch the full video for more.