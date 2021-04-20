Top 10 Anticipated Movie Moments That Sucked

These movie moments dropped the ball.
For this list, we’ll be looking at highly anticipated scenes that completely failed to live up to our expectations.
Our countdown includes “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”, “Spider-Man 3”, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, and more!