Huge ball of fire bursts out of ship in eastern China

A huge ball of fire burst out of a cargo ship in eastern China.

The video, shot in the city of Weihai in Shandong Province on April 19, shows a ship suddenly bursting into flames when passengers and crew were being evacuated.

According to reports, smoke was seen coming out of a truck loaded on the ship, so the local relevant department started to evacuate the people on it.

However, an explosion occurred on the vessel during the rescue work.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The video was provided by local media with permission.