Two pet dogs fight snake to protect their owner in Thailand

Shocking footage shows two pet dogs fighting a snake to protect their owner on April 10.

Shocking footage shows two pet dogs fighting a snake to protect their owner on April 10.

The two pooches started barking loud upon finding the reptile creeping inside the property in Pathum Thani province, Thailand.

As the snake tried to escape the defiant pooches, the dogs continued to scare it away by barking and trying to bite.

In the end, the snake managed to escape the dogs and slithered to a bush outside the wall.

Resident Ang Sumarin said: "I yelled at my dogs, asking them to please let the snake go.

I was also scared that the snake could hurt both of them."