Janssen vaccine has 'possible link' to blood clots, says European regulator

There is a “possible link” between Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots, the European medicines regulator has said.But the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded the overall benefits of the vaccine “outweigh the risks of side effects”.The Janssen vaccine is yet to be approved for use in the UK.The safety committee of the EMA concluded that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as a “very rare” side effect of the vaccine.
EU Agency Links J&J Vaccine, Blood Clots
Newsy
Watch VideoThe European Union's top drug regulator says there is a possible link between the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine and..