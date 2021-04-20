Anxiety, Then Relief At South Side Shoeshine Shop As Guilty Verdict Is Read Against Derek Chauvin
Anxiety, Then Relief At South Side Shoeshine Shop As Guilty Verdict Is Read Against Derek Chauvin

The tension was palpable Tuesday afternoon in many places around Chicago and beyond as everyone awaited the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports from Boss Shoe Shine in Chatham.