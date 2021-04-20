WEB EXTRA: Derek Chauvin Led Out Of Courtroom In Handcuffs
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs Tuesday (4/20).

A jury found Chauvin guilty on all charges in the death of George Floyd.

The judge revoked Chauvin's bail.