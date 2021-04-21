The Derek Chauvin Verdict: Some Heartfelt Moments

From the moment the verdict against Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd was read in Minneapolis, there was an outpouring.
Here is a look at some heartfelt moments.
From the moment the verdict against Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd was read in Minneapolis, there was an outpouring.
Here is a look at some heartfelt moments.
President Joe Biden addressed the nation hours after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing..
Team coverage of how the Las Vegas community is reacting in the moments after the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial...