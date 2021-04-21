Centre can speak to ISI, but not to Opposition: Priyanka Gandhi

In an exclusive interview with ANI on April 21, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the Centre has time to speak to ISI but not to the opposition.

"This government can speak to ISI.

They're speaking to ISI in Dubai.

Can't they talk to Opposition leaders?

I don't think there's any Opposition leader who's not giving them constructive and positive suggestions." She further said, "Manmohan Singh ji was prime minister for 10 years.

Everyone knows how dignified a person he is.

If he's giving suggestions when nation is facing pandemic, then suggestions should be taken up with same dignity with which they were offered."