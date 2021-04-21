'Lift Every Voice and Sing' played at George Floyd Square as Chauvin convicted of murder

A young man played "Lift Every Voice and Sing" to a crowd at George Floyd Square, Minneapolis, as Derek Chauvin was convicted.

Bradley E Schrag captured the solemn moment James Weldon Johnson's "Lift Every Voice and Sing" was plated on the same day Chauvin was convicted of George Floyd's murder.

Schrag said: "It seemed appropriate to go to George Floyd Square on the day that his murderer was convicted.

It has been a very difficult year and people were rightfully celebrating.

"There was an open mic and this young man led us in 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' which is often referred to as the 'Black National Anthem'.

"We have a long road ahead of us but tonight we come together with just a bit of hope." This footage was filmed on April 20.