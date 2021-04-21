Rare spring avalanche crashes down Mont Blanc in France

This is the spectacular moment a rare spring avalanche crashed 3,000 metres down the side of Mont Blanc in France.

Stunned locals at the popular ski resort in the Haute-Savoie region of the French alps heard a deafening roar before the cascade of snow on April 15.

Footage filmed from the Chamonix resort near the base of the famous skiing mountain shows the avalanche as it descended from the Taconnaz glacier.

Onlooker Carla Perez Castillo said: ‘This video was taken at Les Gaillands, climbing sector in Chamonix Mont-Blanc.

We heard a big crack and saw a huge part of the Glacier du Taconnaz creating this huge avalanche.’ The avalanche happened shortly before 3pm and started at a height of around 4,300 metres.

Officials said it was triggered by a huge block of ice falling at the top of the mountain, which then picked up more snow on the way down.

An impressive white cloud, visible from the town of Chamonix, was seen by residents.

Thomas Blanchard, meteorologist for the Meteo Alpes website said avalanches in April were rare.

He added: ‘This was more like a mid-winter avalanche with fresh snow.

In April and spring is usually avalanches of snow melting or wet snowfall.’