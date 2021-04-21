Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Top 21 Most Underrated Movies of Each Year (2000 - 2020)

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 22:36s 0 shares 2 views
Top 21 Most Underrated Movies of Each Year (2000 - 2020)
Top 21 Most Underrated Movies of Each Year (2000 - 2020)

These films should be on everyone's watch-list.

For this list, we’ll be looking at films released for each year of the 21st century — so far — that were mostly underappreciated by audiences upon release, and are still struggling to achieve the full status they deserve.

These films should be on everyone's watch-list.

For this list, we’ll be looking at films released for each year of the 21st century — so far — that were mostly underappreciated by audiences upon release, and are still struggling to achieve the full status they deserve.

Our countdown includes "Brick", "The Nice Guys", “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou”, "Queen & Slim", “Prisoners”, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

You might like

More coverage