Top 21 Most Underrated Movies of Each Year (2000 - 2020)

For this list, we’ll be looking at films released for each year of the 21st century — so far — that were mostly underappreciated by audiences upon release, and are still struggling to achieve the full status they deserve.

These films should be on everyone's watch-list.

These films should be on everyone's watch-list.

For this list, we’ll be looking at films released for each year of the 21st century — so far — that were mostly underappreciated by audiences upon release, and are still struggling to achieve the full status they deserve.

Our countdown includes "Brick", "The Nice Guys", “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou”, "Queen & Slim", “Prisoners”, and more!