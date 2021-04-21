Murder Conviction For Derek Chauvin Bring Wave Of Relief Across The Country

After Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the death of George Floyd, many across the country, including President Joe Biden, are calling the conviction a step forward.
WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
