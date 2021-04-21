This power of five weatherby Akron Children's Hospitup to a blanket of snow thjust a couple of locationston of them.

But to give yof the snowfall totals wethe last 12 hours, 4.5 incfour inches on the ground.in Geography County, likethere farther to the southstill a nice coney of snowthe most intense snow wasnotice our radar still hassnow going on moving downNot as much, but we stillof snow.

They could createthe evening commute.

So ityou want to keep in mind.some additional showers coThat's gonna be somethingfor this afternoon temperathirties notice that therefor some of these mixed shand slick spots on the roalater tonight.

The good netotally over the snow andwe have some warmer days iis on as we get into ThursFriday nearly 60°..

A coup