Wednesday 4/21 Insider Buying Report: RELL, SVRA

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Richardson Electronics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Robert H.

Kluge purchased 10,000 shares of RELL, at a cost of $7.30 each, for a total investment of $73,000.

So far Kluge is in the green, up about 9.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $8.00.

Richardson Electronics is trading up about 0.6% on the day Wednesday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Kluge in the past twelve months.

And also on Monday, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Matthew Pauls bought $49,871 worth of Savara, buying 27,400 shares at a cost of $1.82 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Pauls purchased SVRA on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $99,976 at an average of $1.89 per share.

Savara is trading up about 4.9% on the day Wednesday.