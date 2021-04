Empowering kids with inclusive stories Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:44s 21 Apr 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Empowering kids with inclusive stories Two San Diego moms are on a mission to empower students through inclusive stories. On Wednesday, the non-profit Gender Nation will donate more than 2,000 age-appropriate, inclusive LGBTQ+ books to public and charter schools in the San Diego Unified School District.

