Football executive apologizes for European Super League plan

Liverpool club owner John W.
Henry, thought to be one of the principal drivers behind the European Super League, issued an apology after the plan collapsed 48 hours after it was first launched.
Liverpool club owner John W.
Henry, thought to be one of the principal drivers behind the European Super League, issued an apology after the plan collapsed 48 hours after it was first launched.
Suffocating the grassroots. Mocking the working class origins of the game. World football, and primarily European club..
LONDON (AP) — A group of elite clubs split European soccer on Sunday with plans to walk away from the Champions League to create..