Summer camp makes impact amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANY CAMPS FORCHILDREN IN OUR AREACLOSED DOWN LASTSUMMER DUE TO COVID 19.EVEN THOUGHOPERATIONS LOOKED ALITTLE DIFFERENT - AS 41ACTION NEWS REPORTERJUYEON KIM EXPLAINS -ONE CAMP NEVERSTOPPED SERVING THECOMMUNITY.HERE AT THE THREETRAILS CAMP --STAFF HAVE BEENWORKING OVERTIME TOCONTINUE THEIR MISSION.FROM COVID ISOLATIONCAMPS TO CREATINGTHRIVE CAMP FORSTRUGGLING KIDS --IT'S BEEN A BUSY YEARFOR THEM DESPITE THEPANDEMIC.NAT: JUYEON AND MICHAELCHATTINGFOR CAMP DIRECTORMICHAEL DIXON IT'S ALIFE MISSION.MICHAEL DIXON / CAMPDIRECTOR / THREE TRAILS CAMPSFor us to provide a placefor them to come and reallyhave a safe place for peoplethat love them and care aboutthem and want them to besuccessful, it's why we dowhat we do.HE MADE THE TOUGHDECISION TO SHUT DOWNHIS SUMMER CAMP LASTYEAR...A TRADITION -- DATINGBACK TO 1924.BUT SOMETHING -- TUG ATHIS HEARTSTRINGS -- TODO MORE.MICHAEL DIXON / CAMPDIRECTOR / THREE TRAILS CAMPSWe had these buildingsthat were sitting empty in ourheadquarters.

We made thedecision that we wanted toprovide our facilities toJackson County if there was aneed.DIXON AND HIS STAFFPROVIDED COVIDISOLATION CAMPS FORTHOSE WHO AREHOMELESSA PLACE WHERE THEY CANGET MEDICAL ATTENTIONAND HAVE FOOD TO EAT.THE SALVATION ARMY --WHICH OVERSEES THEPROGRAM -- SAYS IT'STHEIR CALLING.MAJOR DAVID HARVEY /SALVATION ARMYSOur mission is to servepeople here in this communityand whatever is needed.We're that kind of safety net" when others say no,Salvation Army will be there tohelp.IN THE FALL -- THE CAMPOPENED UP TO STUDENTSIN NEED OF EXTRATUTORING.MICHAEL DIXON / CAMPDIRECTOR / THREE TRAILS CAMPSMajority of the kids thatcame here in those firstcouple of weeks were waybehind -- failing classes.WITH HARD WORK ANDENCOURAGEMENT OF THESTAFF --They say STUDENTS SAWTHEIR PROGRESS GO UPBY TWO LETTER GRADESON AVERAGE.NAT: WATERFALLAFTER A YEAR OFADJUSTMENTSTHIS 40 ACRES OF LANDWILL BE BACK OPEN FORREGULAR OPERATIONSTHIS YEAR.MICHAEL DIXON / CAMPDIRECTOR / THREE TRAILS CAMPSThe laughter that's goingto be happening, the funactivities, just the joy thatwillbe here is unbelievable.DIXON SAYS IT TOOKMONTHS OF PREPARATIONTO ensure SAFETY.THEY'LL IMPLEMENT HANDSANITIZING STATIONS --CREATE SMALL GROUPSFOR ACTIVITIES --AND ENCOURAGECAMPERS AND STAFF TOGET TESTED ANDVACCINATED.MICHAEL DIXON / CAMPDIRECTOR / THREE TRAILS CAMPSThere's nothing we canreally do to completely wipe itout, were just doing the bestthat we can providing a safeplace and having ourprocedures in place to keepthe staff and kids safe."DIXON SAYS THIS YEAR'SCAMP WILL BRINGCHALLENGES OF ITS OWN.BUT ITS SO IMPORTANT TOHIM AND HIS STAFF THATCHILDREN HAVE A SAFEPLACE TO GO.FOR MORE INFORMATIONABOUT THE THREE TRAILSCAMP -- HEAD TOKSHB.COM.IN KANSAS CITY, JUYEONKIM, 41 ACTION N