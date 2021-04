Stunning BodyCam Video Of Danville Police Shooting Released; Officer Faces Charges In Prior Suspect Killing

Deputy Andrew Hall, a law enforcement officer in Contra Costa County who was involved in two deadly shootings while on duty, is facing manslaughter charges in connection with the 2018 death of Laudemer Arboleda.

Hall also fatally shot Tyrell Wilson in a confrontation earlier this year.

Devin Fehely reports.

(4/21/21)