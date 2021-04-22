How to Kill a Cloud Documentary Movie

How to Kill a Cloud Documentary Movie Trailer HD Trailer - Plot synopsis: Scientist Hannele Korhonen has one ultimate passion: to work at the top of the atmospheric science community in the world.

She wishes to be totally independent and concentrate on her science while maintaining high ethical values.

Her life changes dramatically when she is awarded a 1,5 million USD research grant by the United Arab Emirates.

The funder expects her to find ways to make the migratory clouds above the UAE to rain on the country suffering of drought.

The opportunity to get proper funding for such a special research is perfect.

Gradually she learns that the aim of the funder is to benefit one country, not science at large.

Korhonen’s enthusiasm morphs into an ethical dilemma and inner conflicts.

