Indian hospital staff celebrate when oxygen tanks arrive in nick of time

Staff at this hospital in India broke into applause when a delivery of oxygen tanks arrived just in time to avert a major disaster.

Staff at this hospital in India broke into applause when a delivery of oxygen tanks arrived just in time to avert a major disaster.

Footage filmed on April 21 at HJ Hindu Sabha Hospital in Mumbai,showed medics standing outside the facility clapping and cheering as the delivery arrived.

India is in the grip of a very serious second wave of COVID-19.

The country reported 295,041 cases of coronavirus and 2,023 deaths on Wednesday, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Indian Ministry of Health.

Many hospitals are running low on oxygen which is required to keep severely ill patients alive on ventilators.