A train transporting trucks of medical oxygen has arrived in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to combat the country's surge in COVID-19 infections.
Train carrying trucks of oxygen arrives in eastern India to combat COVID-19 surge
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 01:16s 0 shares 1 views
A train transporting trucks of medical oxygen has arrived in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to combat the country's surge in COVID-19 infections.
Footage from April 22 shows the seven trucks carrying 16 tonnes of oxygen arriving in the city.
India set a new record for daily cases with 315,802 new infections on April 21.