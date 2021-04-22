Train carrying trucks of oxygen arrives in eastern India to combat COVID-19 surge

A train transporting trucks of medical oxygen has arrived in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to combat the country's surge in COVID-19 infections.

Footage from April 22 shows the seven trucks carrying 16 tonnes of oxygen arriving in the city.

India set a new record for daily cases with 315,802 new infections on April 21.