Sensex up 375 points, metals and financials outperform

Equity benchmark indices showed resilience on April 22 despite a record single-day spike of over three lakh Covid-19 cases across the country and closed 0.8 per cent higher.

The volatile session, however, was marked with uncertainty among investor community amid localised lockdowns and severe restrictions on movements which many said will impact economic growth in the near-term.

The BSE S-P Sensex closed 375 points or 0.79 per cent higher at 48,081 while the Nifty 50 climbed by 110 points or 0.77 per cent to 14,406.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty financial service rising by 2.1 per cent, private bank by 1.8 per cent and metal by 1.7 per cent.

But Nifty FMCG dipped by 0.78 per cent, pharma by 0.3 per cent and IT by 0.2 per cent.