Joe Biden has announced a new target to cut US greenhouse gas pollution by at least half by 2030 as he convenes a summit of world leaders aimed at driving greater climate action.The US president’s new target aims to achieve a 50-52% reduction in emissions from 2005 levels by 2030, a move which the White House said would create millions of jobs, cut energy costs and boost nature.
US pledge to halve emissions by 2030 moves world closer to climate target
Belfast Telegraph
