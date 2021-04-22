US pledge to halve emissions by 2030 moves world closer to climate target

Joe Biden has announced a new target to cut US greenhouse gas pollution by at least half by 2030 as he convenes a summit of world leaders aimed at driving greater climate action.The US president’s new target aims to achieve a 50-52% reduction in emissions from 2005 levels by 2030, a move which the White House said would create millions of jobs, cut energy costs and boost nature.