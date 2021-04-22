These Brands Are Offering Freebies to People Who Get Their COVID-19 Vaccine

As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out, many brands are stepping up to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

.

Here are seven brands that are offering freebies to anyone who can prove they’ve been vaccinated.

1.

After just one dose of the vaccine, you can get one free Original Glazed doughnut per day at Krispy Kreme.

2.

The first 10,000 people to share a vaccination selfie can claim a free $5 ‘Beer on Bud’ voucher from Budweiser.

.

3.

The first 10,000 people to post a vaccination selfie with the tag #DropCOVID and handle @JoinDrop will be awarded $50 in points on the Drop rewards app.

.

4.

You can get a free probiotic juice shot mailed to you by So Good So You, an organic juice company.

.

5.

10,000 people who post a photo of their vaccine sticker or bandage will be chosen to receive a $7 Cash App payment from Samuel Adams. 6.

Coney Island staple Nathan’s Famous is giving free hot dogs to people on their vaccination day.

7.

You can purchase View Level tickets at a Cincinnati Reds home game for just $10 if you show your vaccination card.