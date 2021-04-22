Failure to honour black and Asian troops a 'grave injustice'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that "everybody who died fighting for Britain or the Commonwealth in any conflict deserves to be recognised and remembered equally”.

The opposition leader’s comments come after a report found up to 350,000 predominantly black and Asian service personnel who died fighting for the British Empire were not properly commemorated due to "pervasive racism".

Report by Patelr.

