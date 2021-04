What's next following the Chauvin conviction.

CONTINUING THIS CONVERSATION --GOING IN DEPTH ON ISSUES LIKETHESE THAT HAVE A DIRECT IMPACTON YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.THIS MORNING WE'RE JOINED BYPASTOR V-K JONES FROM THEPEOPLES MISSIONARY BAPTISTCHURCH.YOU'VE HAD A LITTLE MORE THAN ADAY NOW TO DIGEST THE THREEGUILTY VERDICTS... WHAT IS YOURREACTION?THERE'S BEEN SO MUCH DISCUSSIONON A NATIONAL LEVEL.... ONE OFTHE REASONS WE WANTED TO TALK TOYOU IS TO FIND OUT SPECIFICALLYHOW PEOPLE HERE ARE FEELING....HAVE YOU HAD A LOT OFCONVERATIONS WITH PEOPLE SINCETHIS VERDICT ?A MANY PEOPLE ARE VIEWING THISAS AN IMPORTANT STEP... BUT ASTARTING POINT.... WHAT DO YOUTHINK THE NEXT STEPS ARE?THERE'S A LOT OF TALK ABOUTPOLICE REFORM.... WHAT DO YOUTHHINK NEEDS TO BE DONE TOREBUILD THE RELATIONSHIPBETWEEN BLACK AMERICANS ANDPOLICE?THERE'S BEEN A SHIFT FROM THELAST ADMINISTRAITON... PRESIDENT BIDEN SPEAKING OUTSHORTLY AFTER THECHAUVIN LEARNED HIS FATE...COMING UP ON 23ABC NEWS -ALTHOUGH IT'S ALWAYS GOOD