UK failure to commemorate black and Indian soldiers

The Government has apologised over its failure to commemorate at least 116,000 black and Asian soldiers who died fighting for the British Empire.

A report found that as many as 350,000 of them were not remembered in the same way as white comrades.

Researchers found that "pervasive racism" and "ignorance" as reasons for the failures.

Report by Fullerg.

